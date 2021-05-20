$0.61 EPS Expected for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 35,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,160. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after buying an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

