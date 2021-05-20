$0.73 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.