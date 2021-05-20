$0.92 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.20. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $14,784,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,314,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.