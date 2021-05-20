$0.94 EPS Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

