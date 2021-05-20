0Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $550,728.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $40.22 million and $550,728.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

