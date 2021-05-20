0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $311.92 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $974.97 million and approximately $311.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01174343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.44 or 0.09922066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055121 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,675,022 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.