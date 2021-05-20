$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE:GME opened at $168.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

