$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.38. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 34,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,648. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

