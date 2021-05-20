$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

