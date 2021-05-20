$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 45.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,427.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.