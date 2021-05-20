$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 45.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,427.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

