112,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 123,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,860. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

