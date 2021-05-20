13,518 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

SYK traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

