$139.27 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $139.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.68 million and the lowest is $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $575.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $138.31 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

