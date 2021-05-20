1,422,100 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,989,000. 360 DigiTech accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 26,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,815. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $511.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

