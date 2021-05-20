$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce sales of $145.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $603.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

