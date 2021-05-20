$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

MSP opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.