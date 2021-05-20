17,400 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 209,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

