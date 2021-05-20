$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.79 million and the highest is $179.43 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

