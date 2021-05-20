$19.09 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce sales of $19.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -345.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.