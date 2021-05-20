190,759 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

