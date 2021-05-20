1inch (1INCH) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $623.32 million and $228.73 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00008905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,325,434 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.