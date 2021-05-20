1irstcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and $52,329.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00089694 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

