1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.33

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 24,180 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

