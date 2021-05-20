$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 127.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Textron has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

