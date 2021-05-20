$238.30 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $238.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

