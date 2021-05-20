2,439,953 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,439,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,322,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.86% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

