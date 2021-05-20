248,532 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,341,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,300,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

