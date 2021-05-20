$266.44 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $266.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.27 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Truist boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

