$269.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce sales of $269.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

