$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $27.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $868.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

