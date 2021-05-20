$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $29.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MITK opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

