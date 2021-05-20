29,624 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

