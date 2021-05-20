29,774 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 1.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.57. 3,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

