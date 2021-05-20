$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.72 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $16.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

