$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $30.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.50 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABST. Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.97 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

