$32.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post $32.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.52 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $30.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.45 billion to $138.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.