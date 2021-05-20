3,289,132 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,289,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,011,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.52% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

