$342.33 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $342.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

