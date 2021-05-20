$376.36 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.91 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

