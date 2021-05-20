3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.32 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.66 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $622.88 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $24.71 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

