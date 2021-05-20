$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NYSE:XPO opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,077,257. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

