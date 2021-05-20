$425.63 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $425.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

TPIC opened at $45.36 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

