$425.63 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $425.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.