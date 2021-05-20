42,630 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,463 shares of company stock worth $17,588,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

