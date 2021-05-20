$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.65 million and the highest is $45.87 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $69.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

