$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

May 20th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $446.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.27 million and the lowest is $443.24 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

