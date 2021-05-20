$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period.

JBT stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

