$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $451.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.