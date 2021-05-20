$47.02 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.24 million to $47.80 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

CAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.