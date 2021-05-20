$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

USB opened at $60.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.